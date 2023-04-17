The wrongful declaration of Aisha Binani as the governor-elect of Adamawa state has been described as illegal and provocative

This description of the action of Adamawa state's INEC REC was given by the governor of the state Ahmadu Fintiri

Fintiri has also called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to shy away from intervening in such misconduct by INEC as an electoral umpire

The governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri, has condemned the 'illegal' declaration of the governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress, Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru, as the winner of the 2023 guber election in the state, the Cable reports.

Fintiri described the action of the Independent National Election Commission's Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, to declare Binani as Adamawa state's governor-elect, at the same time, the election was still ongoing as “illegal and provocative".

Governor Fintiri has described the wrongful declaration of Binani as the winner of the Adamawa governorship election as illegal. Photo: Ahmadu Fintiri

Source: Facebook

The incumbent governor of the state called on President Muhammadu Buhari to not shy away from the matter but intervene appropriately.

He said:

“We call on him (President Buhari) to make a statement, we call on him to take a decision. I believe he will not be a party to this."

Fintiri also urged residents of Adamawa state to “peacefully await” the next directive from INEC, as he stated that the integrity of the commission is “on the test”

Yunusa-Ari, the Adamawa state's INEC REC on Sunday, April 16, declared Binani as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The declaration by the INEC REC - to many's disbelief - came while the collation of the election results was still ongoing.

The coalition of INEC-accredited domestic election observers made their stance known concerning the Adamawa governorship election.

The observers frowned at the conduct of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Ari.

They stated that Mr Ari had run foul of the law with his conduct when the election was not yet over.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that INEC rejected the declaration of Binani as the election winner.

In a statement released by Barr. Festus Okoye, National Commissioner, Information & Voter Education, INEC, said the REC made the declaration despite the fact that the process has not been concluded.

The electoral commission said the REC's action is a clear overstepping of the powers of the Returning Officer and is, therefore, invalid and without any legal effect.

Source: Legit.ng