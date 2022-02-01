A girl has said that she and her family are going back to Finland because Nigerian doctors are not good

The cute kid also commented on the Nigerian Police Force, saying that its officers like collecting bribes

Many Nigerians who reacted to the girl's video said it is so sad that she knows the big difference between Finland and Nigeria already

A little girl with a foreign accent has revealed the reason why she and her family are leaving Nigeria and going back to Finland.

In a short video shared by @gossipmilltv, the kid said that she will miss her extended family members as she called out their names.

The girl said that Nigerian police officers are corrupt. Photo source: @gossipmiilltv

Source: Instagram

She drew comparisons

A woman behind the camera responded and said the little girl will also be missed. On why her family members are going back, she stated her mother has a stomach ache and Nigerian doctors are not good.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The kid went ahead to criticise the Nigerian police, saying members of the force like collecting bribes, unlike Finish police officers.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has got over 28,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

wisdomcounsellin said:

"Finland is an amazing country. We hope we can do better in Nigeria."

jeffwongram_ said:

"D mata here de verry uggly man."

mrendowed747 said:

"So sad that at this age she already knows the difference btw both countries God help us.

tay_summers said:

"Awww so adorable, my dear them no Dey just collect money them dey rob people."

big_ttttttttttttttttttttttttt said:

"My children will not experience Nigerian police officers on God."

janefrancismadu said:

"I love outspoken kids, I can’t wait to have mine."

American man complains about Lagos airport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an American travel vlogger, Sabbatical Tommy, complained bitterly about his experience of visiting Nigeria for the first time.

Wearing a facemask while filming the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, the man said that the corruption among officials is way too high.

He stated that every protocol at the airport can be waived if one has money to pay the right person.

Source: Legit.ng