Comrade Timi Frank has alleged that some officials of INEC are currently active members of the ruling APC

The Bayelsa-born politician made the allegation in reaction to the recent actions of the INEC REC in Adamawa

Comrade Frank further stated that such officials in the electoral commission are hell-bent on derailing Nigeria's democracy

FCT, Abuja - Former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has described the declaration of the result of the governorship election in Adamawa state as a coup against Nigeria's democracy by fascist elements.

Frank also said the independence of the electoral umpire as enshrined in the constitution had significantly been compromised under the Prof. Mamoud Yakubu-led Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC boss, Mahmoud Yakubu has already summoned the Adamawa REC to Abuja. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Facebook

In a statement sent to Legt.ng on Monday, April 17, the Bayelsa-born political activist said the bizarre manner and affront exhibited and displayed by the Adamawa state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) proved that INEC had significantly hampered the electioneering process.

Part of the statement read:

“The haphazard declarations of election results and display of absolute unpreparedness suggest that only an internal coup d'etat perpetrated by fascist elements of the ruling party planted as INEC officials are responsible for the many disenchantment experienced in the 2023 elections.

“This broad daylight robbery of the people's will, orchestrated repeatedly by the electoral umpire without recourse to its own rules and guidelines, only confirms that the commission has set itself as a conduit for perpetrating electoral fraud.

“The result of Sunday's action by the REC should be condemned by all peace-loving Nigerians, especially the Adamawa people, who should stop at nothing to be vigilant at this time and frustrate the efforts of criminals intending to steal their mandate.”

Comrade Frank also suggested that Prof Yakubu should not be allowed to oversee any further upcoming elections.

He added:

“The arrogance of INEC towards the Nigerian electorate after connivance in stealing several mandates must stop immediately.”

What’ll happen to Adamawa REC, Yunusa Ari - Ex-INEC director, Osaze-Uzzi

Daily Post reports that Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, a former INEC director of publicity and voter education, has revealed that Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the REC in Adamawa, could face conviction for 36 months if he is found liable for declaring a wrong result.

Osaze-Uzzi said:

“If he is against the law, I think in Section 120 sub-section 4 Electoral Act of 2020 made it specifically clear that any person who knowingly declares a wrong result is guilty of an offence and if found deniable is liable to conviction for 36 months.”

Adamawa guber: Observers condemn declaration of Binani by INEC REC

Earlier, some accredited observers in the Adamawa governorship election condemned the declaration of APC candidate Aisha Dahiru Ahmed Binani as the state's governor-elect by Yunusa-Ari.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, April 17, leaders of the observer mission, Comrade Victor Kalu, team leader, and Comrade Friday Maduka, secretary, stated that the declaration contravened Nigeria's constitution and electoral laws.

The observers noted that the supplementary election was still in progress as final results were yet to be collated from local government areas before the action by the REC.

INEC nullifies declaration of Aisha Binani the winner of Adamawa guber

Legit.ng had reported that INEC rejected the declaration of Binani as the election winner.

In a statement released by Barr. Festus Okoye, National Commissioner, Information & Voter Education, INEC, said the REC made the declaration despite the fact that the process has not been concluded.

The electoral commission said the REC's action is a clear overstepping of the powers of the Returning Officer and is, therefore, invalid and without any legal effect.

Source: Legit.ng