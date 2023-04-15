No less than 4 prominent figures of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state have rejected the outcome of the Friday, April 14, governorship primary election of the party.

According to The Nation, the aggrieved leaders are also aspirants in the primary, and they registered their grievances on Saturday, April 15, at a press conference in Abuja.

The leaders and aspirants are:

Smart Adeyemi, senator representing Kogi West. Professor Stephen Ocheni, former Minister of State Labour and Productivity. Shuiabu Audu, son of late ex-Governor Abubakar Audu. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, a member of the APC national working committee.

Speaking on behalf of others, Adeyemi said no election was held and that there was no how Ahmed Usman Ododo would have been declared as the APC governorship candidate in the forthcoming election in the state.

He then called on Bola Tinubu, the president-elect and the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, not to allow the result of the election that produced Ododo to stand.

The senator also made a similar call to Abdullahi Adamu, the APC national chairman and the national working committee of the party.

Earlier on Friday, before the election, about 6 governorship aspirants of the APC stepped down for Ododo following his endorsement by Governor Yahaya Bello of the Kogi.

The endorsement was also witnessed by the chairman of the electoral committee, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state.

Source: Legit.ng