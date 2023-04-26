Primate Elijah Ayodele, a popular cleric of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has tipped popular business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim, to be next governor of Ondo state

Ayodele said his support for the entrepreneur was not religion but his personal relationship with him over a period of time

The cleric described the business mogul as a very intelligent and educated person that can drive the state forward with his wealth of experience in business, politics and relationship

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has declared his support for Jimoh Ibrahim to be the successor of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state.

According to PM News, Ayodele, in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, said that his support for the businessman was borne out of the personal relationship he had with him and not religion.

The cleric disclosed that the business mogul was one of his pillars of support when he started the ministry some years back.

He revealed that the businessman often bought him gifts such as a Samsung phone that worth N100,000 many years ago, an expensive wristwatch and a car.

The religious leader said that Jimoh Ibrahim is very intelligent and can move the sunshine state forward with his wealth of experience in relationships with people, business and politics.

In extolling the business mogul, the cleric said:

‘’Jimoh Ibrahim, my friend, brother, and spiritual son. He is entertaining, interactive, and educated. He added value to my spiritual life when I was just coming up and supported me. We were really close and he was there for me when I was still struggling. He knows several men of God because he likes giving to God’s work but he will never disregard me.’’

