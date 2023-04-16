Post-election report for the supplementary election in Sokoto state has confirmed a series of gross misconduct by electoral officers

The report released by the Peering Advocacy and Advancement Center (PAACA) said there were numerous violations of electoral guidelines at polling units

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been urged to investigate and take necessary actions over the allegations

FCT, Abuja - The Peering Advocacy and Advancement Center (PAACA) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the gross violation of electoral guidelines during the Sokoto state supplementary elections for the three senatorial district seats.

This call was made by the executive director of PAACA, Ezenwa Nwagwu, via a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, April 16.

On Saturday, April 15, citizens in Sokoto State went to the polls to exercise their rights of electing their representatives in locations where INEC declared elections as inconclusive. Photo: INEC

According to the findings made by PAACA's trained, accredited observers, Nwagwu noted that there were reports of some electoral officials violating the stipulated electoral guidelines.

Similarly, Nwagwu critiqued political party agents for allegedly subverting the electoral process at various polling units.

Nwagwu said:

"PAACA condemns reports of political party agents subverting the electoral process and attempting to influence voters or INEC officials. Party leaders must ensure that they encourage and model credible engagement in the process and urge their supporters to act in accordance with the electoral guidelines and the law.

"We call on the security agents to investigate and prosecute all security personnel involved in gross misconduct and to arrest and process all those that are involved in electoral fraud."

As contained in the statement, the elections were conducted in 440 polling units, with 262,704 registered voters and 250,142 PVCs collected.

It was gathered that these polling units were spread across the 23 LGAs of the states.

INEC Declares Tambuwal Senator-Elect for Sokoto South

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal emerged victorious in the supplementary poll held in Sokoto South district.

The PDP governor was on Sunday, April 16, declared the winner of the Sokoto South Senatorial election with a 4,976 votes margin against his major contender.

Tambuwal defeated the incumbent lawmaker and APC candidate, Ibrahim Danbaba Dambuwa as he scored 100,860 votes while Danbaba polled 95,884 votes.

