Some unknown individuals in Adamawa State stripped a National Commissioner of INEC in a viral video where the elderly man was being interrogated

The yet-to-be-identified men spoke in Hausa and rarely in English, commanding the commissioner to tell the truth

INEC had previously raised concerns about the harassment of its national commissioners deployed to ensure a peaceful and credible supplementary election in Adamawa

Yola, Adamawa state - A National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) (name withheld) has been stripped by unknown persons in Adamawa State.

Daily Trust reported that the elderly man was seen in a viral video being interrogated by some men.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu speaking at the Situation Centre/National Collation Centre. Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

“Tell us the truth and we will spare your life,” one of the men said in a commanding tone.

Another of the fellows ordered the elderly man to “put on your trousser”, to which the electoral official shook his head and mumbled some inaudible words.

“‘We will help you if to tell us the truth,” another interrogator said.

Legit.ng gathers that they communicated in Hausa and rarely spoke English.

A background voice was heard saying:

“This is not the INEC REC. He is a national officer.”

How INEC national commissioners were harassed

Recall that INEC had earlier raised the alarm that its national commissioners were harassed.

In a statement, Barr Festus Okoye, a spokesman for the commission, called on the security agencies to provide security for the electoral officials.

The statement read:

“The commission is deeply disturbed by the harassment of our two National Commissioners deployed to the State to ensure a peaceful and credible supplementary election.”

“The two national commissioners, the Returning Officer and other staff of the commission must be allowed to perform their duties without let or hindrance.”

“The commission would not condone any act of lawlessness or brigandage targetted at its officials or the process.”

How INEC REC illegally declared Aisha Binani winner of the Adamawa governorship election

Legit.ng previously reported that Hudu Ari, the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) for Adamawa State, controversially declared Senator Aisha Dahiru, also known as Binani, as the winner of the election.

Prior to this declaration, Prof Mele Mohammed, the returning officer, had announced the results of 10 out of the 20 Local Government Areas where supplementary elections were held.

The continuation of the announcement was scheduled for Sunday at 11am.

Source: Legit.ng