The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has summoned the Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) over the purported declaration of a winner in the state governorship election.

The declaration had stoked controversy and elicited protests from opposition parties.

Before the collation of exercise was suspended on Saturday night, results from 10 LGAs had been announced — and Binani was trailing Ahmadu Fintiri, the incumbent governor and PDP candidate.

The Nation reports state REC, Barr Hudu Yunusa had announced Senator Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, as the winner of the Adamawa Governorship election.

But a terse statement signed by the National Commissioner, Information & Voter Education, Barr. Festus Okoye described the action of the REC as a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer.

Okoye stated that the commission has also suspended the collation process.

He said:

“The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of a winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) even when the process has clearly not been concluded.

“The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect. Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.

“The REC, Returning Officer and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately. Detailed statement to follow shortly.”

Source: Legit.ng