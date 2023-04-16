A report emerging from Daily Trust indicates that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Senator Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, as the winner of the Adamawa Governorship election.

According to the newspaper, Prof Hudu Yunus Ari, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa, declared Binani as the winner midway into the collation.

Results from 10 out of the 20 local government areas had been declared while the exercise was adjourned till 11am.

However, Ari announced the final result an hour before the scheduled time.

Legit.ng gathers that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was leading before the pronouncement was made.

Some PDP supporters in the hall had protested why the announcement was made by the REC instead of the returning officer.

Nigerian Tribune also the report of the confusing development.

