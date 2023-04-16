FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed sadness at the harassment of its two National Commissioners deployed to Adamawa State to ensure a peaceful and credible supplementary election.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, said this in an update to the controversy trailing Saturday's supplementary elections in Adamawa State.

"Meanwhile, the commission is deeply disturbed by the harassment of our two National Commissioners deployed to the State to ensure a peaceful and credible supplementary election," Okoye said.

Source: Legit.ng