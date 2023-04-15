Political pundits have revealed the possible outcome of the ongoing supplementary election in Adamawa state

According to an A-list political analyst, Dr Abubakar Sani, he said the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have the cutting edge to retain its seat

He stated that the socio-cultural syndrome in northern Nigeria would work against the All Progressive Congress (APC), which is fielding a female candidate

FCT, Abuja - Renowned political and anti-insurgency analyst Dr Abubakar Sani has revealed his predictions for the much-anticipated supplementary elections in Adamawa state.

Dr Sani said the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Aishatu Dahiru, does not stand a chance against the incumbent Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the last election, the incumbent governor scored 421,524 votes while Binani won 390,275 votes. Photo: Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, Aisha Dahiru

Source: UGC

He said the internal crisis in the state chapter of the APC and the northern socio-cultural stereotype are the main factors that will impede Bainani's chances.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng's regional correspondent, Dr Sani, said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Honestly, I don't see the APC candidate winning the elections because of socio-cultural factors related to a woman ruling over men in northern Nigeria.

"Personally, I don't have any issues with that, but the incumbent governor has so many things on his side. The chances of the APC is 45 per cent. This is majorly because of the intra-party crisis the Adamawa APC chapter is having."

"People are losing confidence in INEC" - Dr Sani

When asked if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was right to have declared the Adamawa state gubernatorial election inconclusive while it declared the Kaduna election conclusive with a similar situation, he said:

"This is why many people are losing confidence in INEC; so many double standards in how the commission handles issues.

"INEC should not have declared the elections in Adamawa inconclusive and then go ahead to announce a winner in Kaduna. On this, INEC is not fair."

He, however, urged electorates and electoral stakeholders to keep calm and shun violence during the course of the election.

Supplementary Polls: CSO Task INEC To Restore Electorates’ Confidence

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been charged with restoring voters' confidence in the upcoming supplementary polls.

INEC has been criticised following the controversial end to the presidential and governorship polls.

Meanwhile, the Peering Advocacy and Advocacy Centre in Africa (PAACA) says INEC must prove critics wrong at the supplementary polls to prove their mettle.

Source: Legit.ng