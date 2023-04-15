Eligible voters in Adamawa and Kebbi states will soon be trooping out to cast their votes for the governorship candidates participating in the supplementary governorship elections today, Saturday, April 15.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has distributed electoral materials to the polling units where the elections will take place.

INEC is set to conduct supplementary governorship elections in Adamawa and Kebbi states. Photo credits: Petra Abayomi Akinti Onyegbule, Adamawa State Government

However, ahead of the polls, let's remind you of the current votes already garnered by the participating candidates.

Adamawa state

In Adamawa state, the election is between the current governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Fintiri, and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Aisha Dahiru, popularly called Binani. See their current votes below:

Ahmadu Fintiri (PDP) - 421,524 votes

Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani (APC) - 390,275 votes

Kebbi state

In Kebbi state, the supplementary election is between the APC candidate, Nasiru Idris, and the PDP contender, General Aminu Bande.

See their current votes below:

Nasiru Idris (APC) - 388,258 votes

General Aminu Bande (PDP) - 342,980 votes

President-elect Bola Tinubu speaks ahead of supplementary elections

In another report, Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, called for peaceful polls on Saturday, April 15, supplementary polls in Adamawa and Kebbi states.

He appealed for a violent-free election that would not jeopardise the electoral process.

The electoral body is expected to conclude the governorship polls in Kebbi and Adamawa state while it is also saddled with the responsibility of conducting election in five senatorial districts, 31 federal constituencies and 58 State Assembly constituencies across the federation.

Supplementary polls: CSO tasks INEC to restore electorates’ confidence

In a related development, ahead of the much-anticipated supplementary elections in some states, the Peering Advocacy and Advocacy Centre in Africa (PAACA) tasked INEC to use it to restore its image and the confidence of electorates.

According to a pre-election statement made available to Legit.ng, PAACA’s executive director, Ezenwa Nwagwu said “INEC must be transparent and accountable to boost citizens’ confidence in the election process.”

He stated that PAACA would be in Sokoto as field observers for the supplementary polls for the inconclusive Sokoto State South Senatorial district election. In his advisory, Nwagwu urged INEC to improve its communication and engagement with electoral stakeholders.

