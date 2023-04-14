The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct supplementary governorship elections in Adamawa and Kebbi states on Saturday, April 15.

The commission will also conduct supplementary polls for 94 legislative seats in federal and state parliaments.

INEC will conduct supplementary governorship elections in Adamawa and Kebbi state on Saturday, April 15. Photo credits: Tinubu Shettima Ambassadors, Adamawa state government

Source: Facebook

Here are some of the top candidates to slug it out at the polls:

Ahmadu Fintiri

Ahmadu Fintiri is the current governor of Adamawa state and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The incumbent governor of Adamawa state polled a total of 421,524 votes in the March 18 election but was not declared the winner because the cancelled votes were more than the margin of victory between him and the runner-up.

Aisha Dahiru

Senator Aisha Dahiru, popularly called Binani, is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state.

She scored 390,275 votes in the first ballot, trailing Fintiri with only a margin of over 30,000 votes.

On Saturday, the final winner of the Adamawa governorship election will emerge between Fintiri and Binani.

Nasiru Idris

Nasiru Idris is the APC governorship candidate in Kebbi state, Nasiru Idris.

Before the Kebbi governorship election was declared inconclusive, Idris and the APC had polled 388,258 votes.

General Aminu Bande

General Aminu Bande is the governorship candidate of the PDP in Kebbi state. He is going into the supplementary election with 342,980 votes.

The supplementary election is expected to be keenly contested between Bande and Idris.

INEC releases fresh details about 2023 elections in Rivers state

In another report, there will also be a supplementary election in Port Harcourt II and Khana/Gokana federal constituencies of Rivers state on Saturday.

The Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner for INEC, Johnson Sinikiem, in a statement on Tuesday, April 11, said the polls would commence at 8:30 am in the LGAs and registration areas. He added that the election would be held in Khana Wards 04 and 07 across 42 polling units.

Sinikiem also said elections would take place in 377 polling units across Wards 05, 10 and 28, respectively, in Port Harcourt, the capital city of Rivers state.

Source: Legit.ng