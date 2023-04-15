The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been charged with restoring voters' confidence in the upcoming supplementary polls

INEC has been criticised following the controversial end to the presidential and governorship polls

Meanwhile, the Peering Advocacy and Advocacy Centre in Africa (PAACA) says INEC must prove critics wrong at the supplementary polls to prove their mettle

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the much-anticipated supplementary elections in some states, the Peering Advocacy and Advocacy Centre in Africa (PAACA) has tasked INEC to use it to restore its image and the confidence of electorates.

According to a pre-election statement made available to Legit.ng, PAACA’s executive director, Ezenwa Nwagwu, “INEC must be transparent and accountable to boost citizens’ confidence in the election process.”

INEC has been under fire since the conclusion of the presidential and gubernatorial polls and has been alleged of compromising its standards. Photo: INEC

Source: Getty Images

He stated that PAACA would be in Sokoto as field observers for the supplementary polls for the inconclusive Sokoto State South Senatorial district election.

In his advisory, Nwagwu urged INEC to improve its communication and engagement with electoral stakeholders.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Similarly, security agencies were also tasked to remain collaborative with the commission and other stakeholders.

He said:

“Security personnel deployed for the election should conduct themselves with the utmost sense of responsibility, professionalism, and impartiality.

“They should be on the alert to forestall any attempt to circumvent the election using violence and intimidation.”

Political parties and their supporters were also urged to shun violence and other electoral malpractices.

Meanwhile, the battle for the Sokoto South senatorial district will resume on Saturday, April 15 at the supplementary polls.

INEC had earlier declared the election inconclusive due to a series of factors during the elections.

According to the results collated, candidates of the two major political parties in the state, PDP and APC, were leading in different areas.

While the state Governor Aminu Tambuwal is leading in the Sokoto South Senatorial election with 87,850 votes against the 79,991 votes scored by the APC’s candidate, Ibrahim Dambuwa.

President-Elect, Tinubu Sends Strong Message Ahead of Supplementary Polls

Similarly, electoral stakeholders have been urged to shun violence ahead of the much anticipated supplementary elections.

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu made this call in his pre-election statement issued on Friday, April 14.

The former Lagos state governor also seized the opportunity to charge electorates to come out and vote for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng