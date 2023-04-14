Philip Aivoji, the chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been suspended over anti-party activities.

Vanguard reports that Aivoji was suspended alongside Tai Benedict, the deputy chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the PDP on Thursday, April 13.

With their suspension effected by the ward executives of the party in Ward E, Badagry Local Government Area and Ward J1 of Epe LGA, the duo were said to have acted in gross violation of the PDP's constitution.

In a statement issued on the evening of Thursday, the executive members of Ward E, Badagry was alleged that Aivoji had reached a pally with the Labour Party, LP on the eve of the March 18 guber election.

According to the ward chairman, Jamiu Boglo, the state party chairman also reached an agreement with Labour Party with some financial involvement.

He also directed PDP members in the state to vote for the LP through a message send to party faithful from his Special Adviser on media.

In addition, the ward also accused Aivoji of misappropriation of funds received from the national body of the party as remittance from payments for the purchase of forms by aspirants from the state. This they claimed violates section 58 (1) D of the party constitution.

Boglo said:

“Aivodji did not pay his annual dues as enshrined by the party’s constitution in section 8 (9)."

On his side, the deputy chairman of the party in Lagos state was suspended by executives of Ward J1, Epe LGA.

The Ward Secretary, simply identified as Teslim confirmed that the decision of the Lagos state chapter of the PDP to suspend the state deputy chairman was reached after the leadership reviewed his conduct at the end of the just-concluded governorship election.

Teslim said that reports showed that Benedict was alleged to have been financially induced by the Labour Party leadership to direct PDP members in the state through phone calls and messages to vote against the candidates of the party in the March 18 governorship elections.

He said;

“They, (Benedict and Aivodji) also indicted the suspended national chairman of our party Senator Iyorchia Ayu by claiming they got the directive from him.

“This act is in breach of 58(1)F of the Constitution of PDP 2017 (As amended)."

