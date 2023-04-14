Supporters of Atiku Abubakar in Adamawa and Kebbi states have been urged to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 supplementary elections

The call was made to the supporters and party members across the states by the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar

According to Atiku, voters must ensure to conduct themselves peacefully during and after the elections scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 15

Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on voters in Adamawa state to turn up for his party in the forthcoming supplementary elections in the state.

Premium Times reports that Atiku on Thursday, April 13, urged his supporters and lovers of PDP in Adamawa to vote for the party in the Saturday, April 15 supplementary elections.

Atiku Abubakar has called on his supporters to vote for PDP in the April 15 supplementary elections. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that the supplementary elections in two states and in five senatorial districts, 31 federal constituencies and 58 state assembly constituencies have been fixed for Saturday, April 15.

In a statement issued by Paul Ibe his media aide, Atiku urged voters in Adamawa and Kebbi to ensure that they conducted themselves peacefully during and after the elections.

The statement said:

“In both Adamawa and Kebbi where the elections would be held, I make a special appeal to voters to ensure that PDP enjoys overwhelming support."

Source: Legit.ng