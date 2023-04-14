A major permutation has emerged in the battle for the speaker of the House of Representatives as 2 members-elect under the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress (APC) announced alliances with the other 283 members-elect.

According to The Punch, the alliance came barely 2 weeks after members-elect on the minority parties of the green chamber announced a similar coalition against the APC.

On Thursday, April 13, the APC and PDP, in a joint statement in Abuja, said the alliance cut across party lines and claimed that the 283 members-elect have agreed to abide by the zoning plan of the APC.

Note that the House of Representatives is comprised of 360 members.

The 2 elected members with signatories to the statement were Usman Kumo (APC/Gombe), chairman and Kingsley Chinda (PDP/Rivers), co-chairman.

The statement also noted that the forum was endorsed by some governors for a progressive and united Nigeria.

Recall that the opposition had formed a coalition about 2 weeks ago to determine the leadership of the minority caucus as well as that of the 10th assembly.

The opposition parties are also rooting to use their numbers to negotiate with members seeking the speakership position in the soon-to-be-inaugurated 10th assembly.

No less than elected members of the House of Representatives under the APC have declared interest in the leadership of the next assembly.

