The Kebbi state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a note of query to the former minister of state for foreign affairs, Buhari Bala, for allegations of anti-party activities.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, Bala's query was issued on Wednesday, April 12, through Alhaji Umaru Dattiya, the chairman of the Dangaladima ward.

Dattiya disclosed that the decision to file a query to the former minister became necessary after a series of investigations confirmed his anti-party activities.

The former minister is being alleged for indirectly pitched his tent with the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) during the gubernatorial polls held on Saturday, March 18.

Other allegations include holding secret meetings with some PDP members to pitch them against the party and failing to pay his membership dues as traditionally done in the party.

Meanwhile, Daily Independent reported that Bala has at least two days to respond to the query.

Similarly, the former minister of special duties, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, was also handed a letter of query for anti-party activities during the gubernatorial polls.

Turaki was given an ultimatum of 48 hours by the Nassarawa 1 ward in Birnin Kebbi to respond to the query.

The former minister was also accused of holding meetings with some PDP supporters to perpetrate anti-party activities.

Tanimu, General Sarkin Yaki Bello and Haruna Dan Dio are among those affected by the query.

The query was signed by the ward Chairman, Ibrahim Abdullahi Namazaba, and co-signed by 12 ward excos of Nassarawa 1.

