Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has mocked the PDP candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, as a serial loser

Tinubu posited that it would have been a miracle if Atiku had won the presidential election after he had caused the balkanization in the PDP

The president-elect, in his response to Atiku and PDP's petition, said the former vice president had lost many of his key loyalists because he had never been stable with one political party

FCT, Abuja - Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has mocked Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the just concluded presidential election, that he has always lost elections since 1993.

According to The Nation, Tinubu said Atiku's defeat in the February 25 presidential election should not come strangely to the PDP flagbearer.

Tinubu mocks Atiku, calls PDP candidate a serial loser Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Why I defeated Atiku, Bola Tinubu recounted

The former Lagos state governor revealed that if Atiku had won the election, his victory would have been a miracle considering the balkanization of the PDP before and during the poll.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the election, in his response to the petition filed by the former vice president to challenge his victory, cited the division in the PDP during the electioneering process and 2 other factors that led to the defeat of Atiku.

He said that the emergence of Atiku as PDP candidate was the root cause of the crisis that led to 5 sitting governors of the party working against him.

Latest about Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, APC, PDP, 2023 Election

Secondly, Tinubu maintained that Atiku had lost the majority of his key supporters because he had never been stable with one political party, as he was known for moving from one party to another in order to achieve his presidential ambition.

The president-elect then maintained that the third reason for Atiku's loss was due to the fact that he was a natural loser. He described the PDP candidate as a "serial loser" who has been losing since 1993, either at the party's primary or the general election.

Atiku’s lawyers ask CCB to stop investigation of APC chieftain Keyamo’s petition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP candidate in the just concluded presidential election, has urged the CCB to dismiss the petition before it against him.

Through his lawyers, Atiku said the suit is sub judice because the APC chieftain, Festus Keyamo, who filed the suit, had also filed it at the federal high court in Abuja.

Prof Mike Ozekhome, Atiku's lead counsel, described Keyamo's move as highly inappropriate and it is tantamount to taking an extra-judicial step.

Source: Legit.ng