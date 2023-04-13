Senator Samuel Anyanwu frowned at some reports suggesting that he is being sponsored in the forthcoming Imo guber polls

The PDP governorship candidate stated that those peddling the rumours are not comfortable with his popularity

The PDP national secretary also stated that he remains committed to unseating the Hope Uzodimma-led government in Imo

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Imo, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, has dismissed insinuations on social media and in some quarters that he is being sponsored in the forthcoming guber election in the state.

Senator Anyanwu, the incumbent PDP national secretary, clarified in a statement sent to Legit.ng by his media aide, Ikenna Onuoha, on Thursday, April 13.

Senator Anyanwu says those peddling the narrative fear his candidacy in the forthcoming polls. Photo credit: @NGRSenate

Source: Facebook

The statement noted that the story is false, baseless, and misleading and a brazen concoction garnished by individuals already afraid of Senator Anyanwu in the forthcoming polls.

Part of the statement read:

''The peddlers of this falsehood forgot that, in 2019, Senator Anyanwu ran for the governorship election when the person purportedly sponsoring him today was also in the race.

''The questions are; who sponsored Senator Anyanwu in the 2019 governorship poll if in their mischievous imagination, he can be sponsored today?

''Whose interest was the PDP guber candidate protecting as far back as 2019 when some of those championing the fake news today were struggling to be relevant?

''We wish to put the records straight that it is only a failure, a nonentity and a push-over that can be sponsored as a governorship candidate to destabilise the position of ndi-Imo and not Senator Anyanwu who represents the minds of every average Imo person.''

The statement added that Senator Anyanwu is fully out to send APC government packing after the election.

It further stated that:

''To show his capacity and preparedness to achieve this, Senator Anyanwu presented and released abridged version of his manifesto to the public few minutes after his emergence as Imo PDP governorship standard bearer.

''A feat only him and PDP can undertake, when others are still hoping to steal from people’s strategic initiatives.''

Onuoha said Senator Anyanwu is neither deterred nor troubled over the stories on social media.

He stated that:

''The only primary objective of our party, PDP and its governorship standard bearer, Senator Anyanwu is to sack the vicious, insensitive, retrogressive and inhuman APC administration to be able to secure our society from the senseless killings and economic shortfalls.''

Imo guber: My nomination divinely orchestrated, says Senator Anyanwu

In a related development, Daily Post reports that Senator Anyanwu described his victory at the party’s Imo state governorship primary election as divinely orchestrated.

Senator Anyanwu reaffirmed his total submission and commitment to the will of God, even as he urged the party faithful and the people of Imo to “let God finish what he has started.”

Imo guber: Senator Anyanwu wins PDP governorship ticket

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Senator Anyanwu was declared the Imo PDP governorship candidate for the November 11 gubernatorial election.

Senator Anyanwu's victory was announced after the party's primary election on Wednesday, April 12, at the PDP secretariat in Owerri.

The Imo state governorship election is one of the off-cycle polls that would be conducted alongside Kogi and Bayelsa polls.

Source: Legit.ng