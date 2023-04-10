Nigerians have started reacting to an old and viral video of Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse, the general overseer of the Freedom For All Nations Outreach, a South African-based church, where he predicted President Muhammadu Buhari would die if he tried to contest for 2019 election.

The cleric was reported to have predicted that the outgoing president would win the 2015 presidential election, which came to pass.

However, ahead of the 2019 presidential election, Akinbodunse prophesized that the president would die before the election if he made an attempt to contest, but the President was yet to pay the supreme price.

With the video being shared online by a netizen, Nigerians took to the comment session and called for regulations of religion in Nigeria, among others.

See some of the comments below:

Evelyn said:

"Buhari is about to finish his second term, and he's still alive. Who determines when somebody dies or lives, who is the giver of life, it's only the sovereign God. And he's not a man."

Honourable Balo @YTBalogun said:

"Why is it difficult for their church members to always ask questions of them? At least most of them call themselves Teachers, and Teachers are met to answer questions from the pupils."

EcoChamp NG @EcoChampNG wrote:

"If govt. pick this one up now, dem go say na persecution of the Church. These men need to learn to be responsible. It is becoming embarrassing every day. I'm sure he never apologised to his congregation for falsely leading them after this. It is one lie to another."

Mr. @Gbasgboswitch commented:

"These people, including the ones clapping, made me get tired of going to the church."

E16 @ekiti16 said:

"His confidence level of saying "I am saying the truth" baffles me. Yet, his members will still be worshipping him."

See the video here:

Source: Legit.ng