Former governor Abdulaziz Yari has been accused of engaging in anti-party activities in his home state of Zamfara

An APC chieftain in the state, Isa Umar, accused the former governor of planting many of his associates in the opposition PDP

The former governor was also accused of pursuing a vendetta against key APC leaders in the northwest state

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Isa Umar, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Zamfara, has accused the former governor and senator-elect, Abdulaziz Yari, of working against the party in the just concluded elections in the state.

Umar made the allegation in an article sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 12.

Former Governor Yari has been accused of anti-party activities in Zamfara state. Photo credit: Zamfara state govt

Source: Facebook

He alleged that Yari reneged on his agreement to work for the APC in the state after Governor Bello Matawalle carried him along.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

''Having assumed office, governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle took over a turbulent state controlled mainly by bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers on the one hand and stiff opposition wedged by the Yaris making leadership near impossible.

''He took up the challenge through peaceful and unifying manner of approach on both when he stepped up non-kinetic approach on the criminals by appealing for peace, a situation which brought relative peace to most parts of the state.

''Some of the repentant bandits assisted security operatives in tracking and subduing unrepentant ones.

''On the political fronts too, Matawalle sued for peace, reminding all political gladiators especially the former governor Yari and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa to join him in making Zamfara politically strong and stable .

''At the time, he was also being midwifed by chieftains of the APC to join their party as the PDP never sympathized with him in the fight against bandits and other heinous criminals giving people of the state sleepless nights.''

Umar noted that Governor Matawalle defected to the APC bringing almost all the politicians in the state under one roof and agreeing to give juicy positions to the Yari camp members while when it was time to elect candidates ahead of the 2023 election in the state.

He added:

''Matawalle made sure Yari emerged for Zamfara west senatorial district and also made Yari the Matawalle second term governorship campaign coordinator.

''It is with this super power non interference position given to him by Matawalle that Yari made sure he started hatching his unwholesome plans by ensuring that only his boys ran things for the campaign.

''Meanwhile, even before the reconciliation which was initiated by Matawalle, Yari had already planted his boys into the PDP including the governor elect, Dauda Lawal Dare, Dantabawa, Maibuhu Gumi, Rabiu Ilili, Almufti, Musa Mallaha and others.

''It is now strongly speculated especially in Zamfara political circles that Yari fully sponsored the campaign activities of former minister Ikra Bilbis to defeat (though inconclusive) Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa also in a bid to punish Marafa for his recalcitrance against him in the past.''

He lamented that Yari who had already won his senatorial seat with the full support of the governor decided to jet out of the country to Saudi Arabia in the name of performing the lesser Hajj leaving the Matawalle group to fend for itself.

He concluded:

''Yari's romance with the PDP has never been hidden right from the time he tried to defect to the PDP having lost control of the APC to Matawalle in the state.

''He was involved in Kaduna PDP campaign by sponsoring its governorship candidate, against Uba Sani who was the APC and Yari's party's candidate, that at a point, the now governor-elect in Kaduna, Uba Sani had to warn Yari to steer clear from meddling in Kaduna politics.''

Umar also alleged that Yari is still on a vengeance mission against Matawalle who took over power from him, and the APC leadership and structure in the state.

Matawalle appoints 41-man transition committee

Meanwhile, Vanguard reports that Governor Matawalle has appointed a 41-man transition committee to work on peaceful transition to the incoming administration of the governor-elect, Dr Dauda Lawal.

Secretary of the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, revealed that the committee has former Minister of Finance, Alhaji Bashir Yuguda as chairman.

APC says PDP jittery ahead of rerun elections in Zamfara state

In a related development, the APC in Zamfara state has raised serious allegations against the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

According to the party, the PDP is jittery over Saturday April 15, rerun elections slated or Zamfara Central and two House of Representatives positions.

The APC claimed the rerun was caused by the PDP which used the army to intimidate APC supporters and stakeholders during the last election.

Imo endorse Gov Hope Uzodimma for second term

In Imo, APC stakeholders in the state have endorsed Governor Hope Uzodimma for a second term in office.

This was agreed upon during a stakeholders meeting at the party's secretariat meeting where party's leaders, ward chairmen, women leaders were present.

The State's party Chairman, Hon. McDonald Ebere, lauded the governor for his outstanding performances since taking over office.

Source: Legit.ng