The crisis rocking the nation's main opposition party has taken a fresh dimension as Governor Nyesom Wike and Dino Melaye fight dirty

PDP crisis lingers as Melaye revealed how Wike, Rivers state governor begged him nineteen times to become Atiku Abubakar's running mate

Spilling more dirty secrets about Wike, Melaye, Kogi state governorship candidate disclosed he has a video of Wike’s alleged lobbying for the VP position, as evidence

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not ending soon with the recent revelation of former Kogi state senator, about Governor Nyesom Wike's alleged lobby for the Vice President's position.

Dino Melaye, a former senator, says Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers, lobbied to become running mate to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the February 25 election, The Cable report confirmed.

Dino Melaye revealed Wike's quest for the VP slot in a fresh interview. Photo credit: Dino Melaye, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

How Wike beeged to be Atiku's vice, Melaye opens up

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday, April 12th, Melaye claimed Wike called him 19 times in two hours, lobbying to become Atiku’s running mate.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Melaye added that Wike’s opposition against him was because he refused to support his “myopic” presidential ambition.

‘I have video’, Dino reveals

Dino Melaye said the embattled Rivers governor was only fighting Atiku because the latter chose Gov Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate after allegedly lobbying for the same position to no avail, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

Wike supported my governorship ambition in 2019, Melaye says

Melaye further revealed that Wike was his biggest sponsor when he vied for the same office in 2019.

“Wike was my biggest supporter; he was my biggest fan to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars. He did not just support my primaries, he provided his private jet to drop me in Kogi on the day of the primary election and called me repeatedly thereafter.

“Wike has no iota of integrity. Wike was calling me when Atiku Abubakar was to announce his running mate. I have records and I’m going to print them out. I’m waiting for him,” he added.

'Why we did not announce Atiku as winner', INEC finally opens up

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, did not meet up with the constitutional requirements.

The electoral umpire said this while urging the Presidential Election Petition Court to dismiss the petition filed by the PDP and Atiku.

According to INEC, Atiku did not score one-quarter of the votes in the 2-third of the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory and, therefore, cannot be declared the winner of the poll.

PDP Crisis: Wike taunts Atiku, commends El-Rufai over 2023 election

In another report, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State had commended his Kaduna counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai, for ensuring power returned to the south after President Muhammadu Buhari's reign.

The Rivers governor also extended his appreciation to the northern APC governors for respecting the southern people of Nigeria as well as the power rotation formula.

Wike, in his message, taunted the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for dismissing the southern bloc ahead of the poll.

Source: Legit.ng