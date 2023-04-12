The credibility and transparency of the Supreme Court have once again been brought to the foe

Novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie revealed her doubts about the Supreme Court in the upcoming presidential election petition tribunal

She stated that the antecedents of the Supreme Court spark a lot of worries while noting that she remains optimistic that justice would be served

Renowned novelist and feminist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie have given her two cents about the much-anticipated presidential election petition tribunal for the just-concluded 2023 presidential polls.

During an interview with Arise TV's Charles Aniagolu, the novelist was asked if the opposition parties will get a fair hearing at the tribunal; she stated that there is reason to worry based on the antecedents of the Supreme Court.

Chimamanda said there is every reason to worry about the presidential election tribunal due to the antecedents of the Supreme Court. Photo: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Mr Peter Obi

She further stated that she was optimistic that justice would be served at the end of the tribunal.

Chimamanda said:

"I hope they will. I think there's reason to doubt that because the Supreme Court has had rulings that just did not make a lot of sense to most people.

"And there is reason to worry. But I'm hopeful and generally hopeful, I'm optimistic that they would do the right thing and that people will get justice."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chimamanda was a subject of criticism when she wrote a letter to President Joe Biden of the United States calling out the North American nation and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, for being two-faced in their democratic judgement of the 2023 presidential polls in Nigeria.

Chimamanda, in her letter, criticized the United States and the United Kingdom government for congratulating the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his victory in the presidential polls that were allegedly fraudulent and filled with electoral malpractices and violence.

Source: Legit.ng