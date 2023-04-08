Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has become a subject of criticism since her infamous letter to President Joe Biden of the United States

In the letter, she addressed the ills of the 2023 presidential polls in Nigerian and faulted the United States for congratulating Bola Ahmed Tinubu

APC chieftain Femi Fani-Kayode described the letter as garbage that lacks no value to the Nigerian political scene

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode has hit out famous novelist Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie over a letter she wrote to the United States President Joe Biden addressing the ills of the 2023 presidential polls.

The article “Hollow Democracy” called out the leadership of the United States and the United Kingdom for congratulating Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the presidential polls.

Chimamanda has received numerous backlash over her letter to President Biden condemning the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Femi Fani-Kayode

She stated that the United States has begun to compromise its democratic standards and values by congratulating a man who won an election through dubious and violent means.

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode has played down the submissions of Chimamanda in her letter to the US President.

Fani-Kayode described the renowned novelist as an “over-rated and Igbocentric new age diva”, and Nigerians do not need to be tutored by her ideas, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

He said:

“Neither do we need to respond to her self-serving, self-seeking, jaundiced, subjective, partial, primitive, tribal observations and implausible ethno-religious sentiments.

“If anyone needs to know that lawlessness has consequences it is her candidate Peter and not the Nigerian people."

According to Vanguard, Fani-Kayode urged the novelist to stick to writing her fictional and non-fictional pieces rather than interfere in political matters she is not inclined to.

He said:

“And if anything is hollow it is her well-manicured diva head and not our democracy.

“She is not in this league and she would do well to stick to writing fairy tales.”

The former minister of aviation stated that the approach of Chimamanda reporting his compatriot to a foreign leader does not speak well of her or portray her as a patriotic Nigerian.

Keyamo Blasts Chimamanda Over Letter to Biden

Meanwhile, the respected Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo, has criticised the letter Chimamanda.

Adichie wrote to President Joe Biden of the United States Adichie, in her letter, highlighted the ills of the 2023 presidential polls while accusing the US of low standards for congratulating Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, Keyamo described Adichie's write-up as an exhibition of a pathetic colonial mentality.

