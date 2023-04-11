Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi have been caught in the web of controversy

The former Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) managing director, Hadiza Bala Usman, confirmed that the duo orchestrated her dismissal

She said her dismissal was caused because she refused to compromise on renewing a contract belonging to a company owned by Atiku

FCT, Abuja - The former managing director of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, in her new book “Stepping on Toes”, revealed how her refusal to compromise to the wrong thing cost her job.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, the ex-NPA boss revealed that her dismissal was orchestrated by former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for her failure to extend Intel’s’ service boat management contract by one year was one of the reasons.

Her new book was centred on her time at the NPA and how her refusal to conform to the ill norm in the civil service cost her the NPA job while still in service.

It was reported and gathered that the company that led to her dismissal belonged to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his co-partner Gabriele Volpi, an Italian Nigerian businessman who both founded the company in the 1980s.

However, Atiku was reported to have stepped down from the company in December 2020 in a bid to join the 2023 presidential race on a clean note.

According to a Premium Times report, the ex-NPA boss was to have a series of disagreements with Amaechi over some of the operations at the agency at the time.

In her book, she revealed that an unnamed stakeholder in the industry had issued a warning that her services would no longer be needed by the then-minister due to some infractions as regards the renewal of some crucial contracts.

She said:

“At this point, it occurred to me what that stakeholder said about the minister wanting me out of office at the point that two of the most important contracts in the authority were due for renewal.

“The first of this was the capital dredging contract and the second: the service boat management contracts."

She further noted that Amaechi had demanded that she renew the companies' contracts providing the capital dredging services without due process.

The ex-NPA boss in her book wrote:

"He got approval for the restoration of an expired service boat contract. He got this even though the company was owing the federal government, had violated the Treasury Single Account policy, and above all, no longer had any contract with the NPA. I thought that his desperation to keep me out of office was to an end."

On why she had refused to extend the contract of Atiku's company, the ex-NPA boss disclosed that the company had been milking the country for years and also refused to comply with the presidential directive on Treasury Single Account.

