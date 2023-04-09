A video of a Nigerian lady who bought her house in Canada one year after relocation got many people talking

The smart lady said getting a home in Ontario was not easy because of the difficult real estate market

Many TikTokers congratulated her on the new blessing, as some wondered how she was able to own a home that fast

A Nigerian lady, @abbieoflagos, has stirred massive reactions after sharing a video of the house she bought in Canada in one year after relocating there.

The lady said that the journey to owning a home in the foreign country was not an easy one, but she was grateful to God for finally having a house.

Many people congratulated the young lady. Photo source: @abbieoflagos

Lady became home owner in Canada

She posed in the home while holding a ceremonial key. Some people who reacted to her video wondered how she was able to achieve such in a relatively short time.

The lady shared another video showing her shopping for items for the new house when people doubted she owned the home.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1300 comments with more than 27,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ruufman100 said:

"You bought a house within a year in Canada. Tell us what you do for a living. Otherwise dey there dey play."

Shura Tekum replied:

"Is possible hustle always no matter the job."

Tima said:

"I will continue congratulating people till it's get to my turn I say a big CONGRATULATIONS MORE TO COME."

Queen-Esther said:

"Waaaa oooo. I connect to this grace ooo om this resurrection day! my sis oooo wats the secrets oooo."

harryonigah said:

"I tap in to this blessing,I am next in Jesus name,Amen Congratulations."

Mercymoon1 said:

"I tap into your blessing sister. May he continue blessing you dear."

