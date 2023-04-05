The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has suspended its chairman, Emeka Beke and legal adviser, Iheanyichukwu Azubuike, over alleged financial misconduct and anti-party activities.

According to The Punch, the state executive council (SEC) dissociated itself from the comment made by Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, who earlier alleged that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, singlehandedly nominated Mahmoud Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The development in the party was disclosed by Chika Eyinda, the special leader of the executive committee of the party in Rivers, alongside other members at a media briefing in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, on Wednesday, April 5.

Source: Legit.ng