The controversies surrounding the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president-elect has heightened

Another fresh petition was filed on Sunday, April 9, to challenge Tinubu's emergence as president-elect

Three opposition parties, namely; AA, APM and APP, all filed a separate suit against Tinubu's, including INEC

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has called for the dismissal of three separate petitions filed by three opposition against Nigeria’s president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the APC prayed to the Presidential Election Petitions Court in Abuja for their appeal to be considered on some particular premise.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to be sworn-in as Nigeria's 16th president on Monday, May 29. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

However, the three political parties, Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action People’s Party (APP) and Action Alliance (AA), filed the petition challenging the emergence of Tinubu as Nigeria’s president-elect.

It was gathered that the petition was filed on Sunday, April 9, at the PEPC’s Secretariat in Abuja by Thomas Ojo, a member of the party’s legal team led by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

What do the petitions say?

Reports confirm that the petition of AA was filed against INEC, APC, Tinubu and Hamza Al-Mustapha, its factional presidential candidate and former CSO to the late Gen. Sani Abacha.

Meanwhile, the petition of APM was filed against the president-elect and his running, Kabir Masari, who emerged as the placeholder running mate for Tinubu in the build-up to the APC primary polls.

On the part of the APP, their petition was filed against INEC, APC and Tinubu, respectively.

The suit by AA, APM and APP marked CA/PEPC/01/2023, CA/PEPC/04/2023, and CA/PEPC/02/2023 are challenging the outcome of the presidential polls on the premise that there was a substantial non-compliance with the electoral laws as well as the INEC guidelines.

AA argued that its candidate, Solomon-David Okanigbuan, had been excluded from the election and on that premise, the election should be voided. Similarly, APM questioned Tinubu’s eligibility to contest the election.

The APM based their argument on the premise that Tinubu nominated two running mates in the build-up to the elections. These two running mates include Kabir Masari, the placeholder running mate, and Senator Kashim Shettima, now the vice president-elect.

However, APP based its argument on the fact that Tinubu’s eligibility violated Sections 131(c) and 142 of the Constitution and Section 35 of the Electoral Act 2022, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

APC in response to these petitions said:

"Tinubu was duly elected and returned as the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, having won the majority of lawful votes cast in the said election devoid of corrupt practices or vices and in substantial compliance with the provisions of Electoral Act 2022 (as amended).

“For an election petition to be competent, it must complain against the return and/or election of the winner of the disputed election.

“The instant petition is neither challenging and/or questioning the election of the 2nd and/or 3rd respondent (APC/Tinubu)."

Another Party Files Petition Against Tinubu, Releases List of 11 States Where Election Was Allegedly Rigged

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the APP filed a petition against Bola Tinubu, the APC candidate, alleging that he manipulated the presidential election results in his favour in 11 states.

The APP also accused Tinubu of engaging in vote-buying and asked the court to overturn his victory and order a fresh presidential election.

This is the fifth petition filed by various parties challenging Tinubu's victory, in which he polled over 8 million votes.

Source: Legit.ng