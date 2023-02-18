The national youth wing of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has distanced itself from the purported endorsement of Atiku Abubakar

It was gathered that the party's national leaders and working committee collapsed its structure to back the presidential bid of the PDP bannerman

The national youth leader of APM, Barrister Maurice Oru Ebam, described the actions of the national leaders as disgraceful

FCT, Abuja - Barrister Maurice Oru Ebam, the national youth leader of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), critiqued the decision of the party's leadership to endorse Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APM is one of the 19 political parties jostling for the presidential seat, with the party producing Princess Chichi Ojei as the sole female presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

Princess Chichi Ojei is popularly known to be the sole female presidential candidate heading into Saturday, February 25 elections. Photo: Princess Chichi Ojei

Reports making the rounds on Friday, February 17, revealed that the party's national leadership had cut ties with the female presidential candidate.

In reaction to this development, Barr. Ebam, in a statement made available to Legit.ng revealed that the actions of the party leaders were an apparent misogynistic attribute aimed at marginalising women and youths.''

The APM chieftain said the APM leadership sold themselves cheaply by deceiving Nigerians by filling a woman as Presidential candidate and going behind to endorse Atiku Abubakar of PDP for Presidency.

He called on Nigerian women to challenge the status quo and change the narrative that women do not support women.

He further noted that women form an integral part of society and should be allowed to serve in every capacity since men's leadership had failed in the past and present.

Barr. Ebam maintained that his principal, Princess Ojei, is embedded with all the right attributes that qualify her as a leader and should be allowed to serve.

Meanwhile, Women's participation in Nigeria politics might just be under threat as alleged by the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement.

Chichi Ojei accused her party of plotting a merger with the Peoples Democratic Party thereby undermining her effort to become Nigeria's first-ever female president.

According to Ojei, who is APM's 2023 flag bearer, she is not a party to APM's plan to merge with the PDP.

In another development, preparations from different candidates have heightened to the core ahead of 2023 polls.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Princess Chichi Ojei (PCO), the presidential candidate of APM expressed her grouse towards the candidacy of some of her counterparts.

She described them as recycled politicians who represent an outdated system that has held Nigeria captive since the beginning of democracy.

