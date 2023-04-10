The Action Peoples Party (APP) has filed a petition against Bola Tinubu, the APC candidate, alleging that he manipulated the presidential election results in his favour in 11 states

The APP also accused Tinubu of engaging in vote-buying and asked the court to overturn his victory and order a fresh presidential election

This is the fifth petition filed by various parties challenging Tinubu's victory, in which he polled over 8 million votes

FCT, Abuja - Another political party, Action Peoples Party (APP), has filed a petition against the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the February 25 presidential election.

The APP, according to Premium Times, accused Tinubu of manipulating the poll to emerge the winner.

The Action Peoples Party (APP) asked the court to nullify President-elect Bola Tinubu's victory. Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that the APP's petition is the fifth to be filed by various political parties and their presidential candidates at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja to challenge Tinubu’s victory.

While Tinubu polled over 8 million votes to emerge the winner, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 6.9 million votes while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) occupied the third spot with 6.1 million votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The APP presidential candidate, Nnadi Osita, polled 12,839 votes in the election.

Tinubu rigged election in 11 states, APP alleges

In its petition, the APP alleged that Tinubu “corruptly induced” electoral officers at local government and state collation centres in the following states to alter the presidential election results in his favour.:

Kano state Kaduna state Imo state Rivers state Kebbi state Oyo state Ogun state Ekiti state Osun state Kogi state Kwara state

The APP alleged that fictitious figures were allocated to Tinubu in the listed states, “thereby giving him substantial lead and advantage in the various states.”

The party also accused Tinubu of engaging in monumental vote-buying. It also accused INEC officials of looking away while over-voting was on at the polling units.

Other issues raised in the APP's petition include the alleged violation of the Electoral Act, Tinubu's failure to secure the statutory 25 per cent of votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and age/educational qualifications.

Tinubu's victory: What the APP wants court to do

The petitioner’s lawyer, Emeka Ozoani, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), urged the court to overturn Tinubu's victory.

The APP, through its lawyer, also asked the court to order a fresh presidential election.

2023 presidency: Labour Party chieftain Ozigbo reveals why Peter Obi is challenging Tinubu's victory in court

In another report, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, said that the reason the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, is in court is to reclaim the mandate freely given to him by the Nigerian people.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reports that Ozigbo made the assertion while addressing newsmen at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity Cathedral, Onitsha, on Thursday, April 6, on the occasion of the annual Cathedraticum celebration of the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha.

Source: Legit.ng