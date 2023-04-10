The real reason why PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar lost to the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu, during the February 25 presidential election, has finally been revealed

A chieftain of the party disclosed that the PDP lost to the APC in the poll because of the mismanagement of affairs by the party's National Working Committee

Meanwhile, Atiku and Peter Obi of the Labour Party have vowed to challenge Tinubu's election victory as president-elect will be sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023

Senator Obinna Ogba of the Peoples Democratic Party (Ebonyi Central) has revealed the real reason why Atiku Abubakar, the party's flagbearer, lost to the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

The federal lawmaker on Sunday, April 9th, disclosed that the party deservedly lost the 2023 general elections because of the mismanagement of affairs by its National Working Committee (NWC).

PDP chieftain speaks on the party's loss to APC in the February 25 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Why Atuku lost to Tinubu, Party chieftain opens up

Ogba, at his Nkalagu hometown in Ishielu Local Government Area, told newsmen that the NWC shot itself in the foot by giving the governorship ticket to a “wrong candidate.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The senator, who lost the party’s governorship ticket after a protracted legal tussle decided by the Supreme Court, cautioned that the NWC should not suspend any member.

“The fact remains that it is the NWC members who deserve to be suspended starting from the national chairman.

“The national chairman lost his polling booth, ward. Local government area and state and the same thing applied to all the conspirators who offered tickets to whoever understood their language,” he said.

Sen. Obinna Ogba says the PDP deservedly lost the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: Sen. Obinna Ogba

Source: Facebook

Ogba says there's hope for the PDP

Ogba added, however, that there was still hope for the PDP because it is loved by the people.

“What we need is the right leaders to manage the party’s affairs because no party is stronger than the PDP,’’ he said.

Soyinka vs Datti: “Obidients are mentally weak”, Keyamo blasts Peter Obi’s supporters

Meanwhile, Festus Keyamo, a spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign, has criticized the supporters of Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential flagbearer for the February 25 election,

The APC chieftain in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, April 10th, described Obi's supporters, the Obidients, as “mentally weak”.

Will Tinubu be sworn in as Nigeria's president on May 29? Prominent Nigerian Pastor releases fresh prophecy

Legit.ng reported previously that the founder and primate of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh Worldwide, Theophilus Olabayo, has predicted that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be sworn in as Nigeria's next president on May 29.

Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the February 25 presidential election, polling over eight million votes.

However, the first and second runners-up in the poll, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party are challenging the outcome of the election in court.

Source: Legit.ng