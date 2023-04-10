Former Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye has sparked reactions online as he shares a cute throwback photo of himself and two ladies

The governorship hopeful attracted different opinions from netizens on his Facebook page who reacted to his handsome looks 21 years ago

Reacting to the post, most Nigerians maintained God has been good to Dino while others asked if he is still in contact with the two beautiful ladies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the upcoming party primary, Senator Dino Melaye has generated massive reactions from Nigerians on social media.

In a post shared on his Facebook page and sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, April 10th, 2023, Nigerians reacted to Dino's throwback photo during his birthday, twenty-one years ago.

Dino Melaye shares a cute throwback photo, which attracts reactions. Photo credit: Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

As usual, Nigerians took to the Facebook page of the politician and reacted to the development.

Justice Agburum wrote:

"Who doesn’t know how you started Will think that you were born with golden spoon. You are inspirational to millions of people. Happy 21yrs Remembrance Day and HBD."

Yakubu Abubarka wrote:

"I join you sir, to thank God for your life. His faithfulness endure forever."

Aisha Bashir wrote:

"Are you still together with them,our Dino of olden days

"I hope you have given them a helping hand if they are still alive with your connection."

Adamu Ibrahim wrote:

"Age with massive grace SDM success oll d way sir ❤️."

Franklin Njeba said:

"Na the Dino dis i know, humble eloquent, articulate vibrant and galvanize.. Happy birthday my brother."

Bariyat Ishaku stated:

"Wooooooooow.

"If God no want bless person even ritual no fit work for am.

"God has gracefully been good to you.

"I thank God for your life."

Source: Legit.ng