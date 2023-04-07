A Nigerian man, Austine Imoniche Oviosun, has shared photos of him and his wife as they bagged their doctorate degrees

The man revealed that they were able to overcome all their challenges throughout the academic journey that started almost five years ago

Many Nigerians who saw the photos of the man and his family congratulated the couple on their significant testimony

A Nigerian man, Austine Imoniche Oviosun, on Facebook has made a post that showed that he and his wife bagged their PhDs on the same day from the Department of Anatomy, College of Medicine, University of Nigeria.

The man said that the achievement did not come easy as they had a delay due to Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike and the pandemic. He added that the journey started five years ago.

People congratulated the couple on their doctrate degrees. Photo source: Austine Imoniche Oviosun

Source: Facebook

Coupled bagged PhDs

Austine revealed that it was while they were running their programme that they both got married and gave birth to their son.

A part of his post read:

"Challenging and daring as the big dream of both couple pursing a P.hd is, we over came."

The man stated that he would later narrate their full story later. Many people were amazed by the couple's story.

Netizens reacted

As of the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 600 comments with more than 800 likes.

Nelson Egware said:

"Wow. congratulations to you both. wishing you many more beautiful years filled with happiness."

Akhere Paul Inegbedion said:

"Congratulations. Cheers to good life ahead."

Fred Efe Ekeneza said:

"A very big congratulations to you both. Greater heights shall you attain in Jesus name. More grace!"

Gloria Adagbon said:

"Wow! This is amazing. Congratulations to you both. Great achievements."

Bashir Kenn Ekeinde said:

"Wow! Congratulations and more wins to you both."

Na Omi said:

"Am super proud of you both.....best news to wake up to....congratulations."

Stevejo's Friday Aideloje said:

"Am happy for you wonderful couple, congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng