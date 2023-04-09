Prominent cleric, Primate Theophilus Olabayo, has warned against post-election violence in Nigeria

Primate Olabayo, specifically, warned those against the transition of power to Bola Tinubu to desist from it

The cleric also advised opposition parties to shun the rhetoric of violence and focus on sustaining peace

FCT, Abuja - The founder and primate of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh Worldwide, Theophilus Olabayo, has warned against post-election violence in Nigeria.

Speaking to select journalists, including a Legit.ng reporter recently, Primate Olabayo alleged that some people plan to create chaos and unrest.

Primate Olabayo said the peace of the nation after the elections is sacrosanct. Photo credit: Evangelical Church of Yahweh

Source: Facebook

He said:

''They do not want a transition of power to Asiwaju, so they are trying to form an interim government. If they succeed, it will take the nation backwards and have grave consequences.''

He, however, insisted that despite the plans of a few people, the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, will be sworn in as Nigeria's next leader.

Speaking on opposition parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), Primate Olabayo stated that:

''Opposition parties, PDP and especially LP, are part of the democratic experience. You win some and loose some, so whatever they do must be in the overall interest of the nation.

''Remember that my predictions about Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Abia, Enugu, Benue, Rivers and Delta gubernatorial elections came to pass and the losers are not calling for blood.

''There will be no war. Politicians need to be careful about their utterances. Hate speech should not be encouraged. Though, I foresee political assassination amongst the politicians, as some people try to create chaos that will lead to civil unrest.''

He also advised President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure power is transmitted to the president-elect on Monday, May 29.

His words:

''President Buhari should be a father to the nation. There was a peaceful transition of power from President Goodluck Jonathan to him. He should also ensure a peaceful transition of power to the president-elect.

''Nigeria is going to be great. I have said this several times in the past. It is for the incoming government to restructure this country to some extent, so that the nation will experience economic growth and social stability in the near future.

''Young, vibrant youths and professionals with vast experience in various fields are needed to birth a new Nigeria.''

Easter: President-elect, Tinubu calls for love and oneness amongst Nigerians

Meanwhile, Tinubu has called for love and oneness amongst Nigerians in the spirit of celebrating the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.

The president-elect made this known on Saturday, April 8, in his Easter message made available to Legit.ng.

Tinubu urged Nigerians to replicate the "priceless sacrifice and limitless love of God for mankind" during this Easter period.

Easter: Peter Obi felicitates Christians ahead of celebrations

Similarly, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has sent a thrilling Easter message to Nigerians.

His goodwill message urged citizens to be hopeful and optimistic for a better Nigeria.

He also extended his love to Christians across the federation in celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Source: Legit.ng