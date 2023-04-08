The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has sent a thrilling Easter message to Nigerians

His goodwill message urged citizens to be hopeful and optimistic for a better Nigeria

He, however, extended his love to Christians across the federation in celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, says Nigerians must remain steadfast and optimistic amidst all the challenges the country has encountered.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Obi made this remark on Saturday, April 8, in his Easter message to Nigerians.

Peter Obi have urged Nigerians to remain strong and optimistic for better Nigeria.

Source: Facebook

The former Anambra state governor also lauded the persistence of Nigerians across the federation for remaining united as brothers and sisters despite all the challenges.

He urged Nigerians to remain faithful and trust in God Almighty for his ''mercies and infinite benevolence."

Obi According to Vanguard said:

“On the occasion of Easter, the celebration of the risen Christ, l wish all Christians a happy celebration and pray that the message and blessings of the resurrection will remain with us.

“Given that we are all united as brothers and sisters, and in our trust in the mercies and infinite benevolence of God Almighty, I urge all Nigerians, particularly the youths not to despair in the face of many challenges and tribulations that we are facing as a country.

“We continue to thank God for all His blessings on Nigeria and pray for a better and New Nigeria, where equity, fairness, peace, unity, accountable leadership and prosperity shall reign.”

Source: Legit.ng