Nigerians have started reacting to the position of Dr Ify Aniebo Rhodes-Vivour, the wife of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the guber candidate of the Labour Party in the March 18 governorship election in Lagos.

The wife of the governorship candidate, in a Twitter post on Friday, April 7, referred to those that voted against her husband as "Nigerian bigots", adding that they did that because he could not speak their language.

Nigerians react as Gbadebo's wife calls out "Nigerian bigots" Photo Credit: Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Source: Twitter

Why Nigerians are attacking Rhodes-Vivour's wife

Ify Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, a medical expert, posited that she hoped that those "Nigerian bigots" would maintain the same energy when it comes to receiving medical care at the hospital and ensure that they get treatment from only the people that can speak their language.

Recall that there were controversies on the candidature of Rhodes-Vivour, with many oppositions stating that he was not of Yoruba origin but an Igbo man and a sympathiser of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), the 10th deadliest terrorist group in the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Some Nigerians took to the comment section of Rhodes-Vivour and shared their experience and reminded her of her father's record as a military governor in Borno and Kogi state during the Late General Sani Abacha's regime.

Latest about Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Labour Party, 2023 Election, Lagos

See some of the comments below:

Obìnrin Àkànse's comment reads in part:

"You are not a medical doctor, so really, you cannot say anything here. If you must know, patients actually refused care every day in the US from a doctor of colour, language etc. As a black physician actively practising medicine in USA, many patients have refused care from me solely based on my colour. Dying patients refuse care from black healthcare workers all the time, even at the point of death. I have experienced this myself.

"The lesson you and your husband refused to learn is that You cannot dictate to people how to run their affairs."

CBN Gov Akinsola Akin reactions read in part:

"IFY, a product of corruption wants to be a First Lady in Lagos.

"Your father dined with Abacha and he made him Military Governor of Bornu...(Where his men maltreated Religious leaders and caused the first Religion Clash/hatred in Bornu)

"Your father Augustine Aniebo looted Kogi State to a stupor when he was the state's military administrator and without swearing in his successor, Aniebo handed over by proxy.

"No OFFICIAL HANDING OVER by May 29th 1999 to start of the Fourth Republic."

@Segun_Odunayo expresses surprise with the post:

"Are you calling Lagosians that voted against your husband bigots ma’am?

"Is this what is happening here?

"Wow! Wow!"

Shuaib Kazeem said:

"Ify - What your Husband Suffers from is Language Barrier and Language sometimes isn’t bare (English) it is in fact a form of cultural Identity. It is impossible for someone that doesn’t think in ‘Yoruba’ to be at the helm of the affairs of Yoruba-speaking people. Thanks"

Referring to the earlier comment of Akinsola Akin, Bisi Juga Oluwagbemileke said:

"If you are in privileged position in Nigeria and one day you decide to go rogue on the establishment, please be certain that your privileged position was not a result of corruption, greed, and manipulation your parents used in raising you. You are part of the problem."

See the tweet below:

Details of Igbo leader that first referred to Lagos as no man's land

Legit.ng earlier reported that the first speaker of the House of Representatives, Jaja Abucha Wachukwu, has been revealed as the first Igbo politician that first referred to Lagos as no man's land

While Wachukwu made the claim in 1947, a two-term governor of Abia state and correct Senate chief whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, made a similar claim in 2013

The issue became a serious controversy in the build-up to the 2023 governorship election in Lagos state, where many Yoruba, the original owner of Lagos, felt insulted by the claim

Source: Legit.ng