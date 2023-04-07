The letter written to the United Kingdom court by Olusegun Obasanjo on behalf of Ike Ekweremadu and his wife has been seconded by a former military governor

Over the weekend, a former military governor of Kaduna state, Dangiwa Umar, described the letter written to the Chief Clerk of Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey by ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo as timely and appropriate.

The Punch reports that Umar also saluted the former military head of state and ex-president's act of kindness.

Obasanjo in a letter to the UK court asked that Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice's case on organ harvesting be reviewed and the couple pardoned.

Calling on the court and the government of the United Kingdom to temper justice with mercy, Obasanjo made his plea by urging the court to consider the couple's sick daughter, Sonia for who they tried to purchase an organ.

However, reacting Obasanjo's letter, Umar in a statement said:

“I salute the great act of kindness and empathy by the elder statesman.

“I do not know the senator but I am convinced of his good character as attested to by President Obasanjo who has earned a reputation in the resolution of international conflicts including being a member of the Eminent Persons Group which supervised the peaceful transition from apartheid to majority rule in both South Africa and Zimbabwe”

Praying that God heals Sonia of her ailment, Umar urged the court to temper justice with mercy on its sentencing of Ike Ekweremadu, his wife and Dr Obinna.

He added:

“May God heal their daughter Sonia. May he protect and provide for the young man, Mr David Nwamini."

