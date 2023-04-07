Following the declaration of APC's Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election, the former governor of Lagos state is now addressed as president-elect

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmoud Yakubu.

The emergence of Tinubu as the president-elect has created controversies in some parts of the country. However, because the country is facing numerous problems, and for the president-elect to be successful, some problems need to be fixed as soon as possible.

Here are 8 problems that must be solved:

Fix security problem

The security challenges facing the country are multifaced, putting the current security architecture under threat.

Prioritizing the security situation in the country. Securing lives and properties in the country is essential to the implementation of socio-economic policies.

Tackle Inflation

Nigeria is currently struggling with an inflation problem, with many of its people battling stagnant salaries, low salaries or no salary for months, and the cost of food keeps rising.

According to there Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, food inflation in the country is at an all-time high of 24.23% as of January 2023.

Provide basic amenities

The president-elect should prioritize the provision of basic amenities for Nigerians, such as electricity good health care system, on getting to the office on May 29.

Ensuring the existing power project deals are completed on the agreed date and capacity will greatly improve the energy-dependent economy.

Remove petrol subsidy

One thing hurting the Nigerian economy the most is the continued payment of subsidies on petroleum products have done more harm to Nigeria's economy than good.

Earlier in 2022, the initial budget for petroleum subsidy payments was N4 trillion, but because of the volatile nature of oil prices, the payment was increased by 50%.

Increase revenue of Nigeria

Revenue increment will reduce the country's budget deficit as well as the huge national debt currently at N77 trillion.

Obviously, the current oil revenue is not enough to move the country to a better and competitive position. Thus, the incoming president must explore new sources of revenue for the country.

