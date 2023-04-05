The 2023 general election has remained a historic event in the Nigeria political milieu following many unforeseen defeats

Many second-term governors were being shaken by the advent of the third force, both in the northern and southern parts of Nigeria

The Labour Party defeated the dominant PDP in Abia, while NNPP unseated the ruling APC in Kano, and governors-elect are already becoming headaches for the outgoing governors

Following the March 18 governorship and state house of assembly election, some state governors lost their holds in their states to their major challengers.

The affected governors are those who have served their states for 2 terms of 8 years, but after their terms, they could not retain their people's trust and ensure their preferred candidate succeeded them.

3 Outgoing governors are currently at war with their incoming successors Photo Credit: Okezie Ikpeazu

Source: Twitter

Following the defeat of their preferred candidates during the guber election, they are already having issues with their incoming successors in the opposition parties on the finances of the state and other issues.

Some of the governors found on this web include Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Why the governors are having issues with their incoming successors

Samuel Ortom, Benue

The outgoing governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is being tackled by Hyacinth Alia, the governor-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state.

The feud between the 2 prominent figures of the state gained prominence following a leaked memo purportedly issued by the governor-elect to the managing director of the Benue Investment Property Company (BIPC), Alex Adum.

Okezie Ikpeau, Abia

The outgoing governor of PDP in Abia state is currently having issues with the governor-elect, Alex Otti of the Labour Party. He recently warned the Otti to stop interfering with his administration.

Last week, a federal high court in Abuja froze some of the state accounts in some commercial banks, and Ikpeazu's administration accused Otti of being the mastermind behind the court case and asked him to desist from interfering with his government.

Abdullahi Ganduje

The Kano state governor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) recently cautioned the governor-elect, Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), from issuing public notice when he was yet to be sworn in as governor.

“I am still the governor,” Ganduje told Yusuf after the governor-elect issued advisory to local and international lenders, urging them to stop issuing loans to the state government.

Source: Legit.ng