The fuel subsidy regime in Nigeria is about to come to an end as the administration of President Buhari winds up.

The in-coming president, Bola Tinubu had earlier in his manifesto and campaigns declared that he would put an end to fuel subsidy in Nigeria,

However, stakeholders have warned that Nigerians should prepare to buy petrol at a higher price should the fuel subsidy be removed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As the debate for and against fuel subsidy removal continues, experts in the sector have hinted that the pump price of petrol could go up as much as N600 per litre if the subsidy for the product is removed.

For decades, the has subsidised fuel and fixed retail prices of petroleum products. Despite rising global oil prices, Nigeria's fiscal deficit continued to widen in 2022, mainly due to the high costs it pays on fuel subsidy.

Filling station attendants selling petrol Photo credit - The Africa Report, BBC

Source: UGC

Interestingly, Nigeria's neighbour, Ghana, in March 2023, successfully removed fuel subsidy in the country. This follows 10 years of subsidy reforms and regulatory measures to ensure stability across its downstream sector.

Fuel subsidy removal in Nigeria

Last year, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed hinted that the fuel subsidy regime would end before President Muhammadu Buhari rounds up his administration in May 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

At its last Monetary Policy Committee in March 2023, Mr Godwin Emefiele, the governor of Nigeria's Central Bank also confirmed that the Federal Government's plan for the removal of fuel subsidy was already in motion.

In-coming president-elect, Bola Tinubu who is a strong advocate of subsidy removal had his in his manifesto and during campaigns maintained his resolve to withdraw subsidy. He stated that the funds realised from the fuel subsidy removal would be used for targeted infrastructural and social welfare programs.

Currently, Nigerians are paying between N185 - N220, depending on the filling station and location across the country for a litre of petrol. This price is even possible because the government covers for more than 50% of the real cost of petrol consumed by Nigerians.

Nigeria, an oil-producing country, has enough crude oil but lacks functional refinery to refine the product. As a result, it eports its crude oil to foreign refineries and then imports back refined petroleum products for domestic consumption.

According to the Federal Government, the landing cost for a litre of petrol is about N448. Reports also stated that Nigeria consumes about 68 billion litres of petrol daily and Nigeria spends about N400 billion every month on fuel subsidy.

The inconsistencies in the amount spent on subsidy and the economic inbalance has forced many Nigerians to call for an end to the subsidy regime.

Nigeria's to pay higher price for fuel

According to reports, Nigeria consumes about 68 million litres of petrol daily. This means that an average of 19 billion litres of petrol is consumed in Nigeria every month, with revelation that the government set aside 3.36 trillion naira to spend on fuel subsidy between January and June, 2023.

If the government subsidises for more than half of the full cost, this would mean that Nigerians would have to pay more if and when subsidy is withdrawn.

Given that global oil prices went up and Nigeria was still unable to run a functional refinery, Nigerians would be expected to cover the full cost of petrol, including logistics.

Bimbo Ogundipe, an energy analyst with Costall Energies, said that ending the subsidy regime will bring a lot of hardship on Nigerians as they would be left to make up for the part of the cost that the government usually covers.

He said:

There's no way the pump price will not double if not even triple when the fuel subsidy is removed. The oil markets would have to sell to consumers for a higher price. You can imagine the trickle effect that would have on Nigerians when they have to buy fuel for as much as N500-N600. Transportation would increase. Food prices will also increase in the market. That's how it will affect the prices of almost every goods and services.

Johnson Ujime, a member of the Petroleum Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) told Legit.ng that though the removal of fuel subsidy is a good thing in the long term, but the short term consequences will be hard for Nigerians.

He said:

Personally, I'm fully in support of fuel subsidy removal, so long as the government does it gradually and fixes the bottlenecks in the oil industry. To be honest with you, I don't see how the consumers will pay any less than N600 per litre when subsidy is removed.

Many stakeholders have been calling for the full deregulation of downstream sector. Deregulation, they claim will allow for the opening of the sector to competition and removal of entry barriers in the supply and distribution of petroleum products.

Government palliatives to ease the difficulty of subsidy removal

Only about two months to the end of President Buhari's administration and it is yet to give a definite date for the removal of fuel subsidy. If it doesn't happen by the end of May, then the burden will fall on the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu.

As the government plans to effect the fuel subsidy removal, it is only imperative to consider how to mitigate the impending effect of this will have on the citizens.

Last week, the Finance Minister announced that the government has secured $800 million from the World Bank for the provision of palliatives to vulnerable Nigerians ahead of the fuel subsidy removal.

Source: Legit.ng