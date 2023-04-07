In this year's Easter message to Nigerians, President Buhari said the season is about renewed hope and a glorious future for the country

The president used to opportunity to congratulate once again those who emerged winners in the 2023 general elections

Those who lost and are still aggrieved over the outcome have been advised to explore legal options

President Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerians dissatisfied with the recently held general elections to wait patiently and allow the legal system to run its course.

He gave this advice in his Easter message to Nigerians on Friday, April 7. According to him, the Easter season is a reminder that the Almighty can turn an unpleasant situation around for good.

Buhari joined Christians in Nigeria and around the world to celebrate this year's Easter. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

His statement read in part:

"As a nation, we have gone through an election that has produced the next set of leaders at the federal and state levels.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I commend Nigerians for believing in the process. While I congratulate those that have been elected, I acknowledge that it is the right of those who feel dissatisfied with the outcome to seek redress. I expect them to wait patiently and allow our legal system run its course."

Buhari thanks Nigerians for their support

The Nigerian leader thanked Nigerians for electing him in 2015 and 2019 and for the rare privilege of serving them.

He stated that the successes being recorded in different areas like security, economy, infrastructure and others were made possible because of the support of Nigerians.

The president urged the people not to lose their confidence that better days are ahead for the country.

"No one should underrate the Nigerian voter anymore", Buhari warns politicians

Following the outcome of the general elections, President Buhari has come to the conclusion that the voter is truly the king.

The president, on Thursday, April 6, said no one should underrate the power a Nigerian voter has.

According to him, the 2023 elections proved the sophistication of the Nigerian voter when it comes to the choice of leaders and also points to the fact that the strength of the nation's democracy is growing.

Source: Legit.ng