Nigerians have been urged to disregard the campaign of calumny against Peter Obi, the flag bearer of the Labour Party over the purported leaked telephone conversation with Bishop David Oyedepo

The call was made to Nigerians across the world by the leadership of the Global Network for Sustainable Development (GNSD)

The network called on Peter Obi to press charges against those who allegedly leaked the audio conversation and those who also doctored the said tape in circulation

The Global Network for Sustainable Development (GNSD) has described as unnecessary, the controversy over the purported leaked telephone conversation between Peter Obi and Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church.

In a statement released on Tuesday, April 4, the convener of GNSD, Phil Roberts said the group condemns in strong terms the unnecessary noise about the purported leaked audio conversation between Obi and Oyedepo.

The GNSD has condemned the controversy over the purported leaked telephone conversation between Peter Obi and Bishop Oyedepo. Photo: Nsikak

Roberts confirmed that since Obi's team has discredited the said audio conversation, key political actors have continued to make bigoted statements in both the past and the present over the purported telephone conversation.

He said those calling out Peter Obi today are nothing but a bunch of hypocrites who have looked the other way over the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress.

Also noting that whoever leaked the conversation acted in contravention of Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as Amended which provided for the Right to Privacy of citizens.

Roberts added:

"Those who leaked the purported telephone conversation acted in breach of a citizen’s confidentiality and right to privacy, and it is malicious, callous and criminal.

"For placing Obi’s purported private conversation in the public domain, those behind this despicable plot are liable to criminal prosecution."

Further calling on Peter Obi to press charges against politicians like the former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode for continuing to allegedly feast on the leaked conversation, Roberts said those who leaked and doctored the audio should also be made to face the law.

He added:

"We, therefore, call on telecommunication companies in the country to rise up to their responsibility of protecting their customers' privacy.

"Finally, we call on Nigerians to ignore the blackmail and focus on retrieving the mandate they gave to Obi from those who stole it. The wishes of the people expressed at the poll can never be suppressed."

Source: Legit.ng