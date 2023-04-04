Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has promised to fully participate in the swearing-in ceremony of Bola Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to hand over power to the president-elect on Monday, May 29, at Eagle Square

Following a warning by the State Security Services, the organisation said it will support any individual or group plotting an interim government

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called on the State Security Services (SSS) to arrest and prosecute all those plotting an interim government ahead of the Monday, May 29, inauguration at Eagle Square in Abuja.

The Cable reports that the Igbo socio-political group, a different one from the Ohanaeze Ndigbo which was led by the later George Obiozor, in reaction to SSS' confirmation of a plot to install an interim government has joined Nigerians to condemn such action.

Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the secretary-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbio Worldwide urged the secret police to ensure that the “unpatriotic elements of destruction” are apprehended and prosecuted squarely.

Isiguzoro said that the plan of those possibly plotting an interim government is to Nigeria's democracy which should never be allowed.

His words:

“Ndigbo will participate fully in all pre-inauguration and swearing-in ceremonies of the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29th 2023, and caution all of those who are working behind the scenes for the enthronement of an illegitimate interim government to use the courts to vent their resentments and grievances.

“We are satisfied that Atiku and Peter Obi had explored the legal options in other to recover the mandates and challenging the outcomes of the 2023 presidential elections in court is better than restraining a smooth transition of power on 29th May 2023, as we will not allow unpatriotic monsters to truncate our hard-earned democracy

“Ndigbo condemns the call for the establishment of an interim government but insists that the President-elect should be sworn in by 29th May 2023.”

