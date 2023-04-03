Keshim Shettima, the vice-president-elect visited Mamman Daura, a nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari over the weekend

Mamman Daura played host to the vice-president-elect and former governor of Borno state in his residence

According to Shettima, Mallam Mamman Daura was his boss when both of them worked at the African International Bank

Nigeria's vice-president-elect, Kashim Shettima, over the weekend visited a nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Daily Trust reports that Shettima was at the residence of Mamman Daura where he was hosted over the weekend.

Shettima visited Mamman Daura over the weekend.

Source: Twitter

In a post made on his personal Twitter account, the vice-president-elect said he paid a courtesy visit to his boss, Durbin Daura.

He also noted that the relationship he has with Mamman Daura goes back as far as three decades when he worked with the African International Bank (AIB).

Shettima also noted that he worked at the AIB as the head of the corporate banking department in the bank's branch in Kaduna.

According to him, at the time, he served as the chairman of the AIB board.

Shettima tweeted:

"I paid a courtesy visit to my father and former boss, Malam Mamman Daura (Durbin Daura).

"My relationship with Malam goes back nearly three decades when I worked with the African International Bank (AIB) as Head of Corporate Banking Department, Kaduna Branch, where he was Chairman of the Board.

"Allah ya kara ma Baba lafiya, ameen."

Source: Legit.ng