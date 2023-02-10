President Muhammadu Buhari is currently leading the council of state meeting at the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The council of state meeting is the first of its kind in 2023 and it is coming 14 days ahead of the presidential election, The Punch reported.

The past leaders are meeting the president amid the crisis of fuel and naira scarcity influenced by the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) naira redesigned policy.

Former heads of state present include General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Yakubu Gowon. Also present is former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Joining the meeting virtually are former President Olusegun Obasanjo while about 14 governors are both physically and virtually present at the meeting.

