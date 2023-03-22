Labour Party's presidential bannerman, Peter Obi, has distanced himself from any form of religious and ethnic bigotry

This is coming after embattled lawmaker Senator Chimaroke Nnamani accused the former Anambra state governor as a religious and ethnic bigot

Obi, however, challenged Senator Nnamani to show proof of where he had ever portrayed religious or ethnic bigotry

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has dismissed the allegation levelled against him by Senator Chimaroke Nnamani that his campaign is laced with ethnoreligious incitement.

On Tuesday, March 21, Obi said contrary to Senator Nnamani's allegations, he is the direct opposite of what the Enugu state governor perceived him to be.

Peter Obi has proceeded to the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, following the declaration of Bola Tinubu as president-elect. Photo: Peter Obi

As reported by TheCable, Obi said

“I find it very shocking that you had to label me as an ethnic and religious bigot and as one who indulges in a campaign of hatred. In this instance, I like to state unequivocally that I am the direct opposite of what you said in your statement and what my campaigns have been.”

Obi, who described Senator Nnamani as his elder brother, stated that the renowned senator must have mistaken him for someone else while noting that his campaign has always been issue-based.

He said:

"... I have consistently championed issues-based campaigns, and maintained so, even using illustrations and data to buttress my position, to the extent that I have been accused of using data wrongly and media houses had to create fact-check desks just to monitor and address issues I raised during campaigns."

The LP bannerman also noted that on several occasions during his campaigns, he has always said that he should not be voted on the premise of religion or ethnic sentiments but rather on the premise of capacity, track records and integrity.

He further challenged Senator Nnnami to show where he had ever portrayed any form of ethnoreligious incitement.

Obi said:

“I will also like to challenge anybody including, my dear elder brother to show anywhere in my public appearance where I in any way portrayed ethnic, or religious bigotry or where I called names, even when I came to campaign in Enugu state.”

