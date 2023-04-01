The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi has expelled Sirajo Dada, the national ex-officio representing Bauchi as a member of the party, from the Gamawa local government area over alleged anti-party activities.

According to The Tribune, the decision was reached at an emergency meeting of the APC Executive Council in Gamawa LGA on Saturday, April 1.

Ahmed Saleh Super, the chairman of the APC in Gamawa LGA, announced the decision of the exco at the party's secretariat at the local government.

Super maintained that the decision was a tough one for the exco, but it was the best option for the party to instil discipline in the party.

According to Super,

“Sirajo Dada really worked against the success of the APC in the LGA during the 2023 General elections. He was caught going around de-campaigning the candidates of the APC.”

He alleged that Dada went against the position of the APC by campaigning for the candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) for the house of representatives seat.

Dada was accosted by the APC leadership, but he glaringly refused to listen to his party leadership.

