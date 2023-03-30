The APC in Bauchi state has been gripped by post-election challenges as a fresh leadership crisis rocking the party

The Bauchi State APC Patriotic Support Group are calling for the immediate resignation of the state chairman, Babayo Misau, following the loss of the party in the state

Speaking on behalf of the party, Almustapha Zubairu said the objective of the group was to call the attention of the leaders to the unhealthy development of the APC in Bauchi state

Bauchi - Following its loss in the 2023 general election, there is suspicious tension in the Bauchi state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after a fresh leadership crisis engulfed the party.

According to The Tribune, the crisis had led to the call for the immediate resignation of Babayo Misau, the Bauchi state chairman of the party.

The crisis rocking APC in Bauchi state

This was disclosed in an open letter written by the Bauchi State APC Patriotic Support Group, addressed to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu; vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima and the APC national leadership in Abuja.

Addressing journalists in Bauchi on Wednesday, March 29, the group declared that urgent efforts must be put together to rescue the APC in Bauchi state.

Almustapha Zubairu, a member of the group, who spoke on behalf of others, disclosed the objective of the group.

Zubair disclosed that they are out to highlight the unhealthy development in the state chapter of the APC with the hope that it will draw the attention of the leaders of the party at the top in order to restore confidence, justice, trust, respect for the party's constitution and discipline.

He said:

“it’s no longer news that we collectively resolved to reject in its entirety, the Governorship election results and challenge the outcome in courts of law because the elections was marred by fraud and gross violations of electoral act and other enabling laws.”

