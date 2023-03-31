The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) working committee in Benue state has suspended all the ward executives under the leadership of Kashi Philip in Igyorov ward in the Gboko Local Government Area of the state.

According to Channels, the PDP exco was suspended because of the crisis that led to the suspension of Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the party.

The suspension of the exco was disclosed by Isaac Mffo, the acting chairman of the PDP in Benue state, during a media conference in Makurdi, the state capital, on Thursday, March 30.

Mffo announced that the suspension of the exco would last for 1 month and that the objective was to restore peace to the party at the ward level.

According to his statement, the state working committee of the PDP in Benue state will oversight will be in charge of the activities of the affair of the party in Igyorov ward, which also doubled as Ayu's ward.

Recall that on Tuesday, the PDP national body announced the appointment of Umar Damagum as the party's acting national chairman and replaced Ayu.

Source: Legit.ng